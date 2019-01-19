Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Kanaka Durga won’t be allowed to enter house till she says sorry, says brother

Earlier, the family had approached the police alleging Durga went missing after she made the first attempt on December 24.

Published: 19th January 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bindu, Kanaka Durga

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Adding fuel to the ongoing controversy over the Sabarimala entry of Kanaka Durga and Bindu,  Durga’s brother Bharat Bhooshan has said she will not be allowed to enter her home at Areekode. He told journalists on Friday the family won’t allow her inside the house until she tenders an apology to Sabarimala devotees and the Hindu community. 

Bhooshan, who was accompanied by a few BJP leaders, including party state vice-president N Sivarajan, reinstated his earlier allegations and said Durga made a second attempt with the support of the police and the CPM leadership. Bhooshan, who named Kottayam district police chief Harishankar, said, “She couldn’t have made it successful without the support of the police.”

Earlier, the family had approached the police alleging Durga went missing after she made the first attempt on December 24. The family, according to Bhooshan, didn’t get any proper reply. He said he will soon release evidence that substantiates his allegations against the police. Durga’s brother also said she attacked her mother-in-law and denied the police version of the attack against her. 

While attending the press conference, Sivarajan said Pinarayi Vijayan is the most hated chief minister in Kerala. Alleging Bhooshan’s family is under threat from the CPM for opposing  Durga, he said the BJP will be with the family and will take all steps to protect them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Kanaka Durga Bindu Sabarimala row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp