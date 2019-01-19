Sabarimala row: Kanaka Durga won’t be allowed to enter house till she says sorry, says brother

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Adding fuel to the ongoing controversy over the Sabarimala entry of Kanaka Durga and Bindu, Durga’s brother Bharat Bhooshan has said she will not be allowed to enter her home at Areekode. He told journalists on Friday the family won’t allow her inside the house until she tenders an apology to Sabarimala devotees and the Hindu community.

Bhooshan, who was accompanied by a few BJP leaders, including party state vice-president N Sivarajan, reinstated his earlier allegations and said Durga made a second attempt with the support of the police and the CPM leadership. Bhooshan, who named Kottayam district police chief Harishankar, said, “She couldn’t have made it successful without the support of the police.”

Earlier, the family had approached the police alleging Durga went missing after she made the first attempt on December 24. The family, according to Bhooshan, didn’t get any proper reply. He said he will soon release evidence that substantiates his allegations against the police. Durga’s brother also said she attacked her mother-in-law and denied the police version of the attack against her.

While attending the press conference, Sivarajan said Pinarayi Vijayan is the most hated chief minister in Kerala. Alleging Bhooshan’s family is under threat from the CPM for opposing Durga, he said the BJP will be with the family and will take all steps to protect them.