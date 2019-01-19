List of 51 women who entered Sabarimala replete with flaws, a few men

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the suspicion over the authenticity of the claims of women’s visit to Sabarimala, the Kerala Government on Friday confirmed before the Supreme Court around 51 women in the 10-50 age group used the virtual queue system for having darshan during the just concluded pilgrimage.

This is the first time the Kerala Government has given the exact number of women who managed to enter the shrine despite widespread protests in the state against the apex court order turning down the age-old practice of denying entry to women of menstruating age.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the Kerala Government, said over 7,500 women had registered online to visit the shrine of which over 50 managed to enter it without issues. A list of these 51 women was given to the court which was hearing the petition of the first two women Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini to enter the shrine. They had sought round-the-clock security.

7,564 young women applied online: Minister

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram around 16 lakh pilgrims applied for the virtual queue system during the pilgrimage season. Of this, 8.2 lakh pilgrims arrived and used the virtual system. A total of 7,564 women in the age group of 10-50 applied online and 51 turned up and used the virtual queue system, he said.

There were a lot of incongruities and lack of clarity in the statement of the minister. The minister refused to acknowledge whether the women who used the virtual queue system reached Sannidhanam and had darshan. “It is not the duty of the state government to confirm whether these women had their darshan or what they did. The only thing I can confirm is that 51 women used the virtual system to ascend the shrine,” he said.

However, police sources privately admitted to Express this is a list of women who reached up to Pampa and so are not sure what happened to them beyond Pampa. The state government submitted the list of 51 women before the Supreme Court after obtaining details from the state police.

Asked about the discrepancies in the list, senior police officers played it safe saying “we don't know whether the 51 had actually made it to Sabarimala. We prepared the list based on the QR codes which we issued to devotees who reached Pampa. We have no idea whether they have travelled to Sannidhanam and had darshan.”

What’s interesting is three persons in the list proved to be men!

The state government confirmed the age of these women from their Aadhaar document used for online registration. The state government has also not checked the age of women who turned up for visiting the shrine as it was not necessary for the law enforcement agencies after the Supreme Court September 28 judgment which allowed women of all age groups to visit the temple. The minister said all women who showed up for darshan had not sought police security and those who sought it were given.

Asked whether Bindu and Kanaka Durga who visited the temple had registered for the virtual queue system, he said they had not registered online. On repeated questions on the authenticity of the list submitted by the state government in the Supreme Court, he said those suspicious about the list could check the report submitted by the government in the court.

He also refused to answer questions like whether these women reached the nadapandal or climbed the sacred steps or had darshan as per the claims other than mentioning those who used the system would naturally have had darshan.