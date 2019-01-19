Home States Kerala

List of women at Sabarimala: UDF, BJP come out against Kerala government

The state government has been left red-faced after more discrepancies have come out in the government list of 51 women who went to Sabarimala.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has been left red-faced after more discrepancies have come out in the government list of 51 women who went to Sabarimala. Both the UDF and the BJP have come out against the government for its affidavit before the Apex Court, terming it a deliberate move to create issues. 

By submitting a misleading and factually wrong list before the Supreme Court, the state government has found itself in a mocking situation, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

The CPM and the Left Government - which are on an attempt to make political gains through Sabarimala - are trying to create issues with the false affidavit, alleged Mullappally. 

The BJP state leadership warned the state government against hurting the sentiments of devotees. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan submitted a false affidavit before the SC to cover up the defeat in the Sabarimala issue, said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

“Currently there’s a HC panel in addition to a special officer. The government, without giving any reports to them, chose to file an affidavit before the SC. The government filed this affidavit even without the court asking the government to do so,” said Pillai. 

