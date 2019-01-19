Home States Kerala

Orthodox-Jacobite dispute: Mannamangalam church sealed on Thrissur Collector’s orders

Collector TV Anupama called for a discussion with the religious leaders of both the groups and instructed them to evacuate from the church’s surroundings.

Thrissur District Collector TV Anupama (Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The St Mary’s Church at Mannamangalam was locked down on Friday, following the instruction of District Collector T V Anupama. The peaceful protest of the Orthodox faction, led by Yuhanan Mor Meletius Metropolitan, that entered the second day turned violent on Thursday night, leading to stone-pelting. 

Over 20 people from both the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, including the metropolitan, were injured. Mor Meletius and some others were admitted to hospital. It has been alleged the Orthodox believers tried to enter the church at midnight which provoked the Jacobites who were inside. In the wake of a law and order issue, the Ollur police registered a case against both the groups while the Metropolitan has been named the first accused. 

Anupama called for a discussion with the religious leaders of both the groups and instructed them to evacuate from the church’s surroundings. Two two factions accused each other of pelting stones. The front gate and the windows of the church were destroyed in the unrest. The Orthodox faction agreed to end their protest in front of the church while the Jacobites, after discussions, moved out. Later, the police sealed the church after the Collector issued an order to lock it down until the two factions reached a compromise on the issue.

Metropolitan accuses police

Amidst the incidents, Yuhanan Mor Meletius made a controversial statement that it was City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra who asked them to try to enter the church. “When we asked for police protection, they denied it. That time, the Commissioner only told us if we try to enter the church the police will block us. Then if we click the picture of it and move the court, we will get the court order for police protection,” said the Metropolitan. 

Anupama also instructed the Jacobite faction to arrive at a stand on offering worship on January 20 at the church. The Jacobite believers should inform their stand before 2 pm on Jan 19.

