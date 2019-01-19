Home States Kerala

No need to stop mining at Alappad, says CPM

There is no need to permanently stop mining at Alappad, the CPM has decided.

Published: 19th January 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  There is no need to permanently stop mining at Alappad, the CPM has decided. But it has directed the government to hold further talks with the anti-mining agitators to address their concerns and put an end to the ongoing stir, the CPM said after its state secretariat meeting here on Friday.

Even as demands have come from various corners including party veteran V S Achuthanandan to put the mining activities on hold at Alappad in the wake of concerns raised by the locals, the CPM state secretariat has advised the government not to stop the mining activities. 

