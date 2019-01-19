Now, biodegradable flex boards which can be turned into manure

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With LS polls due in a few months, a high-visibility change of tack will most likely be occurring on the sidelines of the campaign trail - biodegradable flex boards, which can even be used as fertilisers, will take over from their non-degradable precursor.

Called Bohar Media, the biodegradable flex boards are being introduced by the Sign Printing Industries’ Association (SPIA).

“Yes, within a fortnight we will have the official launch. The proposal was submitted to Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Suchitwa Mission and the final nod is awaited,” said Vijayaraj A,

SPIA general secretary. According to Vijayaraj, the biodegradable product is the brainchild of Palakkad- based Vijayan and the SPIA has decided to take over its distribution and control.

Vijayan, though, told Express the product has received certification from the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, besides that of South India Textile Research Association associated with the Textiles Ministry. “The new product is not going to cost anything extra to the printers. They could use the material with the same machine they had. Also, the new product consumes less ink,” said Vijayan.

However, Suchitwa Mission executive director R Ajayakumar Varma told Express the mission is yet to grant its nod to proposal submitted by the SPIA in this regard.

“They presented idea before LSG Minister A C Moideen and he was satisfied with the same. But when they approached us for approval we asked them to submit the material analysis report which is yet to be submitted,” said Ajayakumar.

Additionally, it is learnt the government is continuing with the efforts to ban PVC flex boards in the state.

But it is said the Ministry of Environment and Forests’(MoEF) amendment of the Plastic Waste Management Rules makes this nearly impossible.

The state is pitching for either polyethylene flex boards or cotton flex boards. SPIA is of the view PVC flex boards can be recycled for use in road tarring or manufacturing footwear.

“Non-degradable flex boards are certainly a menace. With the general election around the corner, we will take efforts to urge political parties to switch to environment-friendly means for their campaigning. Enforcing green protocol during election campaign is the key,” said Ajayakumar.

