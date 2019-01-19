Kerala PDS outlets’ makeover on the anvil; to sell FMCG, food stuff

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of ration shops in Kerala would become grocery stores selling food products and FMCG this year. The state government will implement the project to diversify the fair price shops with the help of Supplyco.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman told Express an experimental diversification of a shop in Kannur last year was a big success. The project would be expanded to all districts by February, he said.

“The ongoing makeover of ration shops is a prelude to the diversification. The shops are given a unique colour code and better display facilities. `2,500 was given to each shop for this,” he said.

The minister said the diversification project aims at multiple goals like effective market intervention and an additional income for fair price shop owners.

“Not all shops would be able to join this since space would be a constraint. However, we will encourage maximum number of shops to join this,” Thilothaman said.“The ration shops are open on almost all days. There would be rush only on a few days and hence the sales diversification would help the owners get some additional income without toiling hard,” he added.

The Civil Supplies Department has submitted a project report on diversification to the government. It details the kind of products which can be sold at the outlets. “Items coming under the PDS nd hazardous items will not be allowed. A wide array of products can be supplied through the Supplyco,” said C A Latha, Civil Supplies Commissioner.

She said transparency in PDS operations has stemmed graft.“The state has implemented the NFSA in letter and spirit. Quality of ration goods is also ensured,” she said. The makeover of all the 14,435 shops is expected to be over by the month-end.