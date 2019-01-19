PSC posting in schools: Kerala government gets three weeks to file statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday granted three more weeks to the state government to file a statement in a petition seeking a directive to appoint teachers in aided schools and colleges via the Public Service Commission (PSC). The counsel for PSC said there was no law enabling such appointments via PSC.

The petitioner, MK Salim of Kollam, submitted through the right for appointment is vested with school management, the government is paying salary to teachers. He said he had approached the government seeking to put an end to the system, but no action was taken.