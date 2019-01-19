Kerala to lose National University for Disability Studies as centre decides to shift location to Assam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback for the state, the Centre has decided to shift the proposed National University for Rehabilitation Sciences and Disability Studies (NURDS) from the state capital to Assam. The Petitions Committee in Lok Sabha informed Shashi Tharoor MP in this regard.

Earlier, the Centre had given its nod to upgrade the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) at Akkulam as NURDS in the 2015-16 budget. The government had also promised to invest Rs 1,700 crore to transform NISH as a national institution for the benefit of the disabled. In addition to the upgrade NISH, the state government had also agreed to allocate 50 acres of land at Vithura.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the decision was the prerogative of the Centre and the Assam government has agreed to allocate 50 acres of land for the project. As per the report from petitions commissions in Lok Sabha, the university should set up at a backward region in the country and it would be appropriate if the Centre is established at North-Eastern region of the country. However, Shashi Tharoor MP condemned the decision and said that it was a violation of the promise.

According to the MP’s office, the Parliament had not tabled the earlier decision so far even after they had made a draft bill. “In this session of Parliament, the MP raised this issue many times. Later, he approached the petitions committee. The panel said the government had decided to set up varsity only in North-Eastern region. However, the MP will approach the petitions committee again to review the decision by the Centre,” an official spokesperson from MP’s office said.

The Centre has promised to spend Rs 3.9 billion on infrastructure and operational components for the varsity in the first five years. The state government had, in 2014, decided to grant the status of varsity to NISH.

Even though no announcement was made as to the amount that would be forthcoming from the Centre, NISH had asked for a central assistance of Rs 200 crore over a five-year period.The varsity is projected to have over 4,000 students by the time project is fully implemented. It will have two streams- higher education for disabled and professionals working in the field of disability.