Will Mammootty, Mohanlal take plunge into electoral politics this year? No, say close sources

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At the time of every Lok Sabha elections, especially during the last two terms, speculations will be rife in Kerala over the candidature of Malayalam superstars, especially Mammootty and Mohanlal. Though Mammootty’s name was projected ever since he started his close association with CPM’s Kairali channel, Mohanlal’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave birth to the news he will be the candidate of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram constituency during this Lok Sabha polls.

However, those who are waiting to see the entry of the BiG M’s of Malayalam cinema into electoral polls will have to wait for another term as the sources close to both the actors made it clear they will not accept the offer to contest in the elections.

“It is not a new thing that Mammootty’s name is getting projected as an LDF candidate. This year also, we have seen similar news on various media. However, the fact is he has no plans to contest in the elections this year,” said sources close to Mammootty.​

Meanwhile, another source, who is close to Mohanlal said the superstar also did not want to enter electoral politics. “We have asked him about his plans and he said he was not interested in contesting the elections. There were strong rumours that Mohanlal will contest in the elections soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What we understood is that he is not interested,” said sources.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal still continue to be the busiest actors in Malayalam. While Mammootty is busy with projects till 2020, Mohanlal also has a handful of big budget movies in his kitty. The duo has a huge fan support in Kerala. “So we do not think they will be contesting in elections in the middle of these tight film schedules,” they added.

Suresh Gopi, who is at present the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, had already made it clear he would think of contesting in the Lok Sabha elections only if the top leadership asks him to do so. Meanwhile, actor Innocent, who is the LDF MP from Chalakkudy, had also informed the leadership that he would not want to contest again. There are also speculations KPAC Lalitha and Rima Kallingal may be considered by the CPM. Insiders said celebrities are not likely to be included in the party’s list this year. It is learnt the Congress party will not look into fielding any celebrities or artists in this election.