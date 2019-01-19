Home States Kerala

Youth held for abusing Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on social media

The police have registered a case against him after receiving a complaint from the DYFI Kazhakootam local committee secretary.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kazhakoottam police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old youth in connection with allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media. The arrested is Vishnu of Nettaikonam near Kazhakoottam. 

According to the police, Vishnu, a daily wage labourer and an active worker of the BJP made the abusive comments on Facebook on the day of the hartal called in protest by the Ayyappa Karma Samithi against the entry of the two women to the Sabarimala shrine. In his comment, the accused criticised the Chief Minister’s handling of the Sabarimala issue. 

The police have registered a case against him after receiving a complaint from the DYFI Kazhakootam local committee secretary. The police said that accused had deleted the post within minutes after uploading it as he faced a lot of critical comments. The complainant took a screenshot of the post and submitted it to police along with the plaint. 

