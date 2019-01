By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the party will call off its relay hunger strike on Sunday at 10.30 am after 49 days of agitation.

He said that while the agitation conducted on protecting the beliefs of the devotees was not a full success, the people’s support of the party has increased.Pillai said that the BJP will continue the agitation in other forms.