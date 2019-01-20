Home States Kerala

Centre should change its attitude towards expats: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He was speaking after inaugurating a public meet held as part of the state conference of Kerala Pravasi Sangham here. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a light moment with Transport Minister A K Saseendran after inaugurating the public meet as part of the Kerala Pravasi Sangham at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode on Saturday. Purushan Kadalundi MLA and Kerala Pravasi Sangham president P T Kunjumuhammad look on | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Central government should change its attitude towards expatriates who play a vital role in the development of the country. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meet held as part of the state conference of Kerala Pravasi Sangham here. 

“The Centre should try and understand how NRIs helped the country progress and what the nation has given them in return. Indian citizens working abroad are facing exploitation from the government on different levels. They are being victimised while bringing the body of their relatives from abroad and in the name of air ticket. Though the Air India is responsible to serve Indians, the public sector institution is now playing the key role for the raising air fare unreasonably,” alleged Chief minister.

Pinarayi urged the Centre to initiate an insurance scheme for NRIs. “Other countries would not have much interest in implementing such welfare schemes for Indians. Hence the Union government should take the initiative in this regard,” he said.

Enumerating the many programmes initiated by the state government for the welfare of NRKs, Pinarayi said, “The government has devised a plan to utilise expatriates’ investments for the state’s infrastructure development. For the purpose, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will mobilise funds from them by offering a better return,” he said.  

Kerala Pravasi Sangham state president P T Kunhimuhammad presided over the function. Transport Minister AK Saseendran, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, MLAs V K C Mammad Koya, P T A Rahim, Karat Razackand Purushan Kadalundi, district panchayat president Babu Parassery and CMP district secretary P Mohanan were present.

