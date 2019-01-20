Home States Kerala

Congress will unveil income assurance for farmers, says Jairam Ramesh

He said the proposed income assurance scheme will be on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) piloted by the former UPA Government. 

Published: 20th January 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh (Photo | ENS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An income assurance scheme for farmers in the country will be one of the major promises of the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. An indication to this effect was given by former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh here on Saturday.

Jairam was addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee office after delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Constitution and challenges faced by Constitutional bodies’. Other prominent points in the Congress manifesto are complete restructuring of GST, independence to all institutions, a social benefit programme and devolution of power by the Centre.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, Jairam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sitting in the departure lounge signalling the possibility of the BJP-led NDA’s rout in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 
“Five years ago Modi was sitting in the arrival lounge. The countdown for Modi’s departure has already started,” he said. 

Under the BJP Government, all those who believe in democracy are unhappy. Five years of Modi rule has seen destruction of democracy in India. Unemployment is at a record high. The demonetisation was a completely unmitigated disaster. GST is a good idea but very badly implemented, he added. 

The combo of demonetisation and GST had spelt disaster for small and medium enterprises. Nationally, the people of India want a change. The people are fed up with Modi, who never speaks the truth, and distorts history.

All the claims made by the Prime Minister are bogus. Five years of Modi rule has seen the death of all institutions such as universities, CAG and CBI, he said.  Jairam said the LDF and the CPM have single-point agenda in Kerala. They want to give BJP. space Whatever they are doing creates polarisation.

