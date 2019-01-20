Kottayam boy topper in IIT-JEE exams

Home States Kerala

Vishnu, 17, wanted to pursue computer science engineering at IIT.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the results of IIT-JEE joint entrance examinations out on Saturday, Vishnu Vinod of Kottayam became the topper in the state by securing 99.9990801 percentile score in the examination. He is a class XII student of KE School at Mannanam in Kottayam district.  

Vishnu, 17, wanted to pursue computer science engineering at IIT. In science subjects, Vishnu cleared complete marks in chemistry and lost a silver in both mathematics and physics. Vishnu said the secret of success was the coaching at a private centre.

His father, Vinod Kumar, is a farmer in the high-range plantations of Kumily on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The examinations were conducted all over India by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time from January 8-12 this year.

