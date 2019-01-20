Home States Kerala

Orthodox-Jacobite dispute: Mannamangalam church to remain closed

The Jacobite faction also urged the District Collector to allow them to offer prayers at the church on Sunday, which Anupama denied in the wake of law and order issues. 

THRISSUR:  The St Mary’s church at Mannamangalam will remain closed until the court considers the appeal of the Jacobite faction to establish its right to worship in the church. District Collector T V Anupama had issued an order to close the church on Friday and had instructed the Jacobite faction to inform its stand on offering worship on Sunday.

While the Orthodox faction sought the implementation of the High Court order allowing it to worship in the church, the Jacobite faction raised the view that it had moved an appeal against it. The Jacobite faction also urged the District Collector to allow them to offer prayers at the church on Sunday, which Anupama denied in the wake of law and order issues.

Thus both the factions reached an understanding that the church would remain closed until a decision on the issue arrives from the court, as the appeal is yet to be considered. The representatives of both the factions signed an agreement with the district administration that they would not try to enter the church without the permission of the District Collector.  

