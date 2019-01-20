Munambam human trafficking: One taken into custody from Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the alleged human trafficking in Munambam has taken a person into custody from New Delhi. The person identified as Prabhu Dandapani was brought to Ernakulam Rural SP Rahul R Nair’s office at Aluva on Saturday morning where he was subjected to detailed interrogation.

“Though Prabhu’s wife and child are learned to have left with the group, he could not join them at Munambam. Reasons for his failure to join the group are not known. However, it is learned that he skipped the journey as the boat was overcrowded. He returned to Delhi after the group left Munambam . The bags containing dress and food items were abandoned in the area by those who failed to board the boat,” said an officer.

However, the investigation team has not confirmed this. The officers are of the view that half of the persons who arrived at Munambom for the illegal journey could not make it. An inquiry based on the evidence from the recovered bags led to Prabhu Dandapani and others in New Delhi. Teams were despatched to Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi and other places, as part of the probe.

“There is also a possibility that the racket cheated the persons by offering illegal transportation,” said another officer. The agents who arranged the illegal journey had charged around `1.5 lakh from each person. Meanwhile, the police could not make any breakthrough in tracking Sreekanthan, a resident of Thiruvallur near Chennai, who is one of the two persons suspected to have bought the boat in which the group allegedly left Munambam. The sleuths suspect that Sreekanthan might also have left with the team for Australia.

Police officers are trying to trace the communication from a few mobile numbers they had traced with the assistance of the Cyber Cell. At present, those phones are switched off.Police are also collecting the travel history of some of the group members based on the copies of passports recovered from the abandoned bags. In all, 73 abandoned bags were recovered by the police from Munambam and Cherai which threw light on the alleged human trafficking.