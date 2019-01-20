Home States Kerala

Not possible to crosscheck details of each devotee entering Sabarimala: Kerala CMO

According to the CMO, more than 16 lakh people have applied for the virtual queue system introduced in Sabarimala and it is not possible to crosscheck the details of each devotee.

Published: 20th January 2019 05:38 AM

Sabarimala

The rush of devotees for darshan at the Sabarimala temple on Thursday (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government went into damage control mode over the list it prepared to submit in the Supreme Court with regard to the entry of 51 women in menstruating age into Sabarimala.

While the state police chief Loknath Behera reportedly asked ADGP Anil Kanth to submit a report on the alleged mistakes in the list, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified that the government will not submit any new list after correcting the irregularities crept in the list.

According to the CMO, more than 16 lakh people have applied for the virtual queue system introduced in Sabarimala and it is not possible to crosscheck the details of each devotee.

The state government has no plans to hold an investigation into the list and record the age and gender of each devotee. Since aadhar or identity card is mandatory during online registration, the officials just collected the list based on the data they provided during the time of online registration.  

The government has also made it clear that it has not submitted any list in the court, though minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government has done so. If there are any clerical mistakes in the list, such as males recording as females, they can be corrected.

It is the responsibility of the devotee to provide actual personal information and if there is any change in the age mentioned in the documents proving age or gender, it has to be correctly given during the time of registration. It is the duty of devotee.  So the government would not go for any correction exercise other than fixing clerical mistakes, if any, on the parts of the officials, the CMO clarified.

While TDB president A Padmakumar said the Devaswom has no role in the list prepared, Devaswom Minister reiterated that the state government has no confusion over the list. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, however, said that if the state government has submitted any list in the court, it will have a responsibility to prove it.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stated that the state government has not made any addition to the list. According to him, the government only collected the details of women registered for the virtual queue system and prepared a list based on the visit of the registered women. 

There were new revelations on Saturday. Shanthi, a 48-year old Vellor native, whose name was included in the list, claimed that she had visited the temple as part of a 52-member delegation. The name Kalaivathi that found place in the list was not a real one as the address mentioned in the government record belongs to a taxi driver named Sankar from Tamil Nadu. He said he has never visited the temple and there was no woman by name of Kalaivathi in his family. 

