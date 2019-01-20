Now, women can attend all sessions at Maramon Convention: Mar Thoma Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a proactive move aimed at putting to rest protests against restriction on women’s entry to night sessions at Maramon Convention, the Mar Thoma Church on Saturday issued a circular cancelling the night sessions exclusively for men and replacing it with evening sessions, which will be open for women as well during this year’s convention beginning February 10.

The decision to scrap the night meetings comes at a time when two women had filed a plea in the Kerala High Court challenging the decision to restrict women’s entry to the meet’s evening session.

No more night sessions at Maramon Convention

Mar Thoma Church on Saturday replaced the night sessions at Maramon Convention with evening sessions which will be open for women. Till the last convention, the night session was held between 6.30 pm to 8 pm and it was exclusively meant for men. As per the new circular issued by Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan, which will be read in all churches on Sunday, the timings of the night session have been rescheduled between 5 pm and 6. 30 pm, which will be open to all.

The circular (number 333) says the programme schedule and timings have been changed to uphold the values of gender equality and the renaissance movement.“Mar Thoma Church always stood for gender equality. It was in the 14th Convention in 1918 that an Evangelist Sevika Sangham for Women was launched, and this year, as part of celebrating the centenary of the Sangham, a World Mar Thoma Women meeting will be held on February 9,” the circular said.

Of late, the Mar Thoma Church has been noted for historical decisions. During the last convention, two transgenders (TG) were invited as guests of honour. Both Selin Thomas and Sreekutty addressed the ‘Yuvavedi’ meeting held as part of the convention.

“It’s a great decision as the Church has been taking bold decisions to reform society. Last time, transgenders were invited to address the convention. We welcome the latest decision also,” said Jemy Thomas, member of Mar Thoma Church. Another member Sara John said: “We hail the decision to allow the entry of women in all sessions. It’s a step towards egalitarian ideology.” As per the circular, the timings of the other sessions have also been changed as per the new schedule.