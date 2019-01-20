Home States Kerala

Kerala witnessed higher number of road accidents in 2018: Police data

DGP Loknath Behera said the various awareness programmes being implemented by the police had helped to bring down the accident rate.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Despite the awareness campaigns on road safety yielding results, the state witnessed higher number of road accidents in 2018 compared to the immediately preceding year, according to data available with the police.While 4,199 lives were lost on the roads last year as against 4,131 in 2017, the number of those grievously injured in road accidents also went up to 31,611 from 29,733 in 2017. A total of 91,444 persons suffered grievous injuries in accidents which took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018. 

DGP Loknath Behera said the various awareness programmes being implemented by the police had helped to bring down the accident rate. Alappuzha accounted for 365(407 in 2017) accident-related deaths, with Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram Rural witnessing 361,  343 and 333 deaths, respectively. 
One hundred and eight-seven lives were lost in accidents in Thiruvananthapuram city while Wayanad had the least number of casualties with 73(68 in 2017) persons succumbing to road mishaps.   

In 2016, Malappuram district witnessed 402 persons losing their lives on the road. Ernakulam Rural came in second with 367 deaths  followed by Palakkad with 366 and Alappuzha district with 356. 
Addressing the year-end meeting at the Police Headquarters here, Behera called for steps to make the roads safer in 2019. 
 
Despite the awareness campaigns on road safety yielding results, the state witnessed higher number of road accidents in 2018 compared to the immediately preceding year, according to  data available with the police.While 4,199 lives were lost on the roads last year as against 4,131 in 2017, the number of those grievously injured in road accidents also went up to 31,611 from 29,733 in 2017. A total of 91,444 persons suffered grievous injuries in accidents which took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018. 

DGP Loknath Behera said the various awareness programmes being implemented by the police had helped to bring down the accident rate. Alappuzha accounted for 365(407 in 2017) accident-related deaths, with Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram Rural witnessing 361,  343 and 333 deaths, respectively. 
One hundred and eight-seven lives were lost in accidents in Thiruvananthapuram city while Wayanad had the least number of casualties with 73(68 in 2017) persons succumbing to road mishaps.   

In 2016, Malappuram district witnessed 402 persons losing their lives on the road. Ernakulam Rural came in second with 367 deaths  followed by Palakkad with 366 and Alappuzha district with 356. 
Addressing the year-end meeting at the Police Headquarters here, Behera called for steps to make the roads safer in 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala road accidents Kerala road safety Kerala Police Loknath Behera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp