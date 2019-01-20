Kerala upbeat on fair deal; submits 520 crore projects

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism sector which has been badly hit in the last calendar year sustaining major infrastructure and revenue losses owing to the August flood is planning to bounce back in style by making its dream destinations more attractive and tourist-friendly.

The department has submitted a proposal worth Rs 520 crore for the consideration of the state during the next budget to be presented in the Assembly on January 31.

The department has received a sum of Rs 380 crore in the last budget, but owing to the flood, the state government has cut down 20 per cent of the total budget allocation, along with other departments, as part of the austerity measures to take on the post-flood rebuilding challenge.

This time, the department has submitted a proposal of Rs 520 crore to the state to make 21 dream destinations more attractive and tourist-friendly.

Speaking to Express, a senior officer said the thrust would be on developing infrastructure facilities in the selected dream destinations along with marketing these destinations both inside and outside the country.

Further, the Responsible Tourism Mission has also charted a slew of programmes to enhance the prospects of the sector which includes introducing night tourism activities in famed destinations.

The tourism sector suffered infrastructure loss of about Rs 100 crore and revenue loss of around Rs 1,500 crore during the flood. Further, the tourism growth has dropped considerably as a result of the flood and Nipha scare, although the fag end of the last year saw signs of improvement. So, it’s very important to make the tourist destinations of the state more appealing to bring back the tourists who stayed away from the state for a while, said officers.

Tourism director P Balakiran said the department is hopeful of a fair deal in the budget to balance the interests of various stakeholders in the sector. The Centre has approved seven projects estimated to cost around Rs 600 crore under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD scheme in the last couple of years to develop tourism circuit pilgrimage destinations in the state. So it is important to provide support to the projects with due state share along with developing other destinations on par with the execution of these projects, he said.

Further, the Tourism Department has chalked out an action plan as part of its marketing strategy for the next fiscal, giving emphasis to digital marketing along with holding road shows, attending fairs both inside and abroad and FAM trips.