Strive to make the world an even more beautiful place, says Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mata Amritanandamayi on Saturday called upon devotees to utilise their worldly existence to make the world an even more beautiful place. Addressing the gathering on the second day of the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam at Kaimanam Ashram here, Amritanandamayi said what really matters is how much one has been able to positively influence others through one’s thoughts, words and actions.

“Though human life is a gift, a majority of people across the world experience more sorrow than happiness,” said Amritanandamayi.

“First of all, we should not allow such thoughts to take root in our mind. There is nothing in this universe which can be termed ‘useless’.

God has created each and every living being with exact measurements and requirements. Thinking, ‘I am useless’, is equal to questioning God’s omniscience,” Amma said.

According to Amritanandamayi, one should see hardships in life as stepping stones to success. Self-confidence will help one to break free from the impurities and bondage of the mind and will allow one to soar to heights of spirituality.

Earlier in the day, several thousand devotees lined up to seek the blessings of Amritanandamayi. After attending the Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam programme at Putharikandam Ground here on Sunday, Amritanandamayi will proceed to Madurai as part of the South India tour, Math authorities said.