Home States Kerala

Teen girl murdered while resisting rape attempt in Kerala

The incident came to light by 1.30 pm on Saturday.

Published: 20th January 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape-murder of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was dug up from a banana plantation at Oravakkal near Ayarkkunnam.  

Ajesh, ‘Chelakkunnel’, Malam, here is the arrested, the police said. The girl died while resisting the rape attempt.

The body was found buried in the backyard of a hollow bricks manufacturing unit, where Ajesh is employed as a driver. 

Ajesh

The incident came to light by 1.30 pm on Saturday. Officers said the victim went missing on Thursday and her parents lodged a complaint with the Ayarkkunnam police on Friday. After the victim’s call data records were checked, investigators found the last call received by her was from Ajesh.         

Ajesh confesses to crime

Ajesh was taken into custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation. Officers said Ajesh, who is a friend of the victim’s father, established a relationship with the girl over mobile phone. Later Ajesh lured her to his tipper lorry and took her to the hollow bricks company.

When she resisted his sexual advances, Ajesh strangled her  and buried the body in the banana plantation after covering it with a tow sack. The accused was brought to the crime scene for evidence collection on Saturday. His arrest will be recorded after completing the scientific examination. He will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday. Police are looking into the possible involvement of more persons in the crime.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp