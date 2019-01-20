Teen girl murdered while resisting rape attempt in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape-murder of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was dug up from a banana plantation at Oravakkal near Ayarkkunnam.

Ajesh, ‘Chelakkunnel’, Malam, here is the arrested, the police said. The girl died while resisting the rape attempt.

The body was found buried in the backyard of a hollow bricks manufacturing unit, where Ajesh is employed as a driver.

Ajesh

The incident came to light by 1.30 pm on Saturday. Officers said the victim went missing on Thursday and her parents lodged a complaint with the Ayarkkunnam police on Friday. After the victim’s call data records were checked, investigators found the last call received by her was from Ajesh.

Ajesh confesses to crime

Ajesh was taken into custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation. Officers said Ajesh, who is a friend of the victim’s father, established a relationship with the girl over mobile phone. Later Ajesh lured her to his tipper lorry and took her to the hollow bricks company.

When she resisted his sexual advances, Ajesh strangled her and buried the body in the banana plantation after covering it with a tow sack. The accused was brought to the crime scene for evidence collection on Saturday. His arrest will be recorded after completing the scientific examination. He will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday. Police are looking into the possible involvement of more persons in the crime.