Tumultuous Sabarimala pilgrimage season ends peacefully 

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which was marked by raging protests and violent clashes, ended peacefully on Saturday night. The guruthi ritual held at the Malikappuram marked the end of the rituals.

Though the temple will close only on Sunday morning with the Pandalam Palace representative handing over the keys to the Travancore Devaswom Board officers, no devotees will be allowed entry to the Sopanam.

While there was a steep drop in the arrival of pilgrims on Saturday, tension prevailed at Nilakkal, Pamba, Sannidhanam and Pulmedu following rumours that women activists were on their way through different routes.

Activists of Sabarimala Karma Samithi stopped a bus from Tamil Nadu at Vallakkadavu check post at 2.20 pm on Saturday suspecting that the women were bound for Sabarimala. Later, forest officers convinced the protesters that the tourists were employees of an IT company in Chennai and they had booked the visit under Gavi Eco Tourism Package.

Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh, who attempted to visit the temple on Wednesday, arrived at Nilakkal at 12.30 am on Saturday.

The police, however, denied them permission and took them to Erumeli. The Sangh Parivar had been mobilising its workers to foil any attempt by activists to enter the temple. Around 3,000 Sangh activists had gathered at various points and checked visitors proceeding to the temple.

As there were reports that a team of activists had arrived at Pulmedu, groups of Sangh activists were seen searching the area. Another group searched the forest with the help of tribal activists following rumours that Maniti activists were hiding in the forest. Sabarimala virtually was under the control of Sangh Parivar as a section of the police deployed at Sannidhanam had returned on Saturday morning.

State on boil

The hill shrine was under the control of police during the entire season with around 5,000 cops deployed in view of the protests. Prohibitory orders, which were imposed on November 26, the day before the dawning of the pilgrimage season, continued till January 14. For the first time in history, lathi-wielding cops patrolled the temple premises and around 100 devotees were arrested. The raging protests kept the state on the boil as seven hartals were observed during the period. Around 10,000 Sabarimala Karma Samithi activists were arrested in connection with the protests and many are still in jail.

The arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala on November 17 and BJP state general secretary K Surendran triggered protests across the state. Surendran was remanded in judicial custody for 22 days and the BJP launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the state Seretariat, which has completed 50 days.

It was a challenge for the government to reconstruct Pampa before the season as the August flood had ravaged the transit point of Sabarimala pilgrimage. Pampa river had changed course and the buildings and toilet complex were destroyed. The government roped in Tata Projects LTD which ensured basic facilities at Pamba. To ensure basic amenities and control the flow of pilgrims, the government shifted the base camp to Nilakkal, which was applauded.

“There were limitations but we ensured a smooth pilgrimage season as all government departments joined hands to provide basic amenities. There were shortcomings, but we should accept the fact that Pampa was completely washed away in the flood. The CM convened seven high-level meetings and ensured that all works are completed on time. We had to fight a negative campaign, which affected our revenue. Many pilgrims had postponed their pilgrimage plans as vested interests campaigned on social media that Sabarimala was a riot zone.

We launched a counter campaign, leading to a phenomenal increase in arrival of pilgrims during the Makaravilakku season,” said TDB member K P Sankaradas, adding that there was a drop of `98.35 crore in TDB income during the season. “We are confident of recovering the decline in income in the coming months,” he said.

A178,18,22,079

TDB income till

January 18, 2019

A276,00,54,535

Income on January 18, 2018

A98,35,78,456

Decline in income