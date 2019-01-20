Two farm workers die of pesticide poisoning in Kerala

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Two men died on Saturday after reportedly spraying pesticide in a paddy field at Vengal, near here. The deceased are Sanil Kumar KK, 44, of Kazhuppil Colony and Mathai Esho aka Thankachan, 68, ‘Mankulathil’, Alumthuruthy, near here. Four others - Prabhakaran, Sunil Kumar, Unnikrishnan and Chellappan - were admitted to the Changanassery Taluk Hospital with breathing problems.

Relatives of the deceased said they had sprayed the pesticide on Wednesday and Thursday. “They experienced breathing problems after the use of the pesticide and approached the Changanassery Taluk Hospital on Friday,” hospital sources said.

Bottles of VIRAAT seized

“The farming in Upper Kuttanad region of Tiruvalla taluk is in the final stages. Therefore, most of the farmers use pesticides during this time with the help of private agencies. For the past two months, there has been no agricultural officer at Peringara Krishi Bhavan. The farmers are not given proper advice by agricultural offices.

Private agencies are distributing banned pesticides to farmers without any directions on their usage,” said Sam Eappen, Upper Kuttanad Nelkarshaka Samithi president. Bottles of VIRAAT pesticide - Quinalphos: 20 per cent and Cypermethrin: 3 per cent composition - were seized by police from the paddy field.

The autopsy has found damage to the lungs of both the deceased, with pesticide residue also detected.