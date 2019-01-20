Under threat, nuns turn to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for intervention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five nuns, leading the campaign against rape accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging constant threats and seeking his urgent intervention in the matter.

In the letter sent with copies marked to the state police chief and Kerala State Women’s Commission chairman, four nuns - Sr Anupama, Sr Josephine, Sr Alphy, Sr Ancitta and the rape survivor, in separate letters, claimed they along with Sr Neena are facing imminent threats from the de-facto accused’s side, in connivance with the authorities of their own congregation.

“We are not safe in any aspects considering the power, influence and the ‘past activities’ of the other side. Bishop Franco’s aim is to sabotage the case and go scot-free,” stated the nuns.

With regard to the transfer of the four nuns to different locations from the convent at Kuravilangad where they are posted now, the victim says their presence were of great solace to her and the Church authorities are trying to split them up to weaken the case.

“The memories of Fr Kuriakose Kattuthata make us scared. If the transfer order is implemented, we would not be in a position to submit evidence without fear,” stated the nuns. They added their lives would itself be in danger if they are forced to leave the state.

The nuns also alleged Sr Anit, superior of the convent, is not providing the minimum requirements for sustenance, including facilities for treatment. “Their aim is to make us go through unbearable situations, thereby trying to incite fear and anxiety to settle the case as they wish,” said the letter.

The nuns requested the Chief Minister that all of them be made to reside at St Francis Mission Home at Kuruvilangad itself until the trial is completed and the police to submit the charge sheet without delay. “We have no other place to go or means to support us. So compassion may be shown upon us,” the letter concludes.