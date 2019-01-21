Mata Amritanandamayi says Sabarimala incidents unfortunate, points fingers at government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Describing the recent incidents in Sabarimala as unfortunate, Mata Amritanandamayi said temples are the pillars of our culture and if they are destroyed, society will be the loser.

She was addressing a big gathering of devotees after inaugurating the Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi here on Sunday.

Amritanandamayi said each temple has its unique deities and even there are different forms for the deities in the temples. In an indirect reference to the state administration, Amritanandamayi said the issues at Sabarimala were because of the mishandling of the matter by those who do not know anything about the rituals and customs of temples.

Only restriction for a particular age group at Sabarimala: Amma

Mata Amritanandamayi said the universal concept of God and that of the temple deity are different and added while the supreme power can be considered as one without any features, the deities in temples have their own differences and no one is entitled to change it. Mata Amritanandamayi said the poojas, customs and traditions of each temple are different and this is one major issue which has to be addressed. She said the temple and the deity gain power through poojas and even devotees have a role to play in the concept of a temple.

“Women are not banned at Sabarimala, but there is only restriction for a particular age group. Lord Ayyappa is in the form of ‘Naishtika Brahmachari’ or ‘eternal celibate’ and that according to beliefs carried through generations, the Lord himself has desired to be in that form in Sabarimala hill shrine,” she said.

She said Adi Shankaracharya, Sree Narayana Guru and Chattambi Swami had spoken of Adwaita and preached it, but they had also consecrated temples including of Lord Siva.Mata Amritanandamayi said she had conducted a research for the past 10 years on the health conditions of people during the Sabarimala season and said during the period, the occupancy of hospitals falls by 30 to 40 percentage. She said this is owing to the fact during the season, liquor intake is not there and consumption of non-vegetarian food is also reduced leading to the reduction in the admission in hospitals.