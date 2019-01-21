Higher Secondary Education department, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan launch unique teaching methods

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the academic performance of higher secondary students, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has joined hands with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) by launching unique teaching methods to make the subjects easier to learn at select schools in the state. It is for the first time that DHSE is joining hands with SSA for this project. As a first step, a special module training for the humanities stream has begun for the first-year higher secondary students.

In addition to textbooks, prototypes and other demo presentations will be included in the teaching method. Two specially trained teachers from each district have been entrusted with the task of teaching. The module has been prepared by SSA for History, Economics and Geography in humanities stream. Modules for other subjects will be prepared in the coming days. HSE teacher R Suresh Mohan said the new teaching method will be a solace for students who find the subjects difficult to understand. “For instance, subjects like Geography and Economics are difficult for some students and hence we have arranged special presentations by avoiding textbooks so that the students can understand the contents of a subject easily,” he said.

SSA’s training module is designed to impart interesting learning strategies that go beyond the textbooks, thereby making them proficient in it. Interactive learning methods such as dramatisation, narration, and choreography will be employed to encourage student involvement and self-expression. The SSA has also gone for a grassroots-level approach whereby learning strategies can be customised according to proficiency levels and the school culture.