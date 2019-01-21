Home States Kerala

Jacobite faction holds prayer in front of St Mary’s Church, Mannamangalam

Orthodox believers held their Sunday prayers at another church.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

The disputed St Mary’s church at Mannamangalam (Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Jacobite believers conducted their prayer services in front of the St Mary’s Church, Mannamangalam, on Sunday, after the district administration denied their demands to offer prayers in the church.

The believers’ request to offer prayers in the church was turned down following the clash between the Jacobite and the Orthodox faction. Orthodox believers held their Sunday prayers at another church.

READ | Orthodox-Jacobite dispute: Mannamangalam church to remain closed

“Though we moved an appeal, it will definitely take time to consider the case. So, we may seek a special direction from the court seeking permission to offer worship here,” said Elias O U, trustee of the church and a Jacobite believer.

READ HERE | Jacobite Syrian Church administration in state of limbo

“We will wait for further directions from the court,” said Yuhanon Mor Meletius, Metropolitan of Thrissur Orthodox diocese.

