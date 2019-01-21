Jacobite faction holds prayer in front of St Mary’s Church, Mannamangalam

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Jacobite believers conducted their prayer services in front of the St Mary’s Church, Mannamangalam, on Sunday, after the district administration denied their demands to offer prayers in the church.

The believers’ request to offer prayers in the church was turned down following the clash between the Jacobite and the Orthodox faction. Orthodox believers held their Sunday prayers at another church.

“Though we moved an appeal, it will definitely take time to consider the case. So, we may seek a special direction from the court seeking permission to offer worship here,” said Elias O U, trustee of the church and a Jacobite believer.

“We will wait for further directions from the court,” said Yuhanon Mor Meletius, Metropolitan of Thrissur Orthodox diocese.