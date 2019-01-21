Research in management subjects at University of Kerala come to a standstill

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of research guides in management subjects under the University of Kerala prompts research aspirants to choose other universities to do research programmes for the past two-and-a-half years. Reason: The apathy shown by the varsity in appointing research guides even after receiving numerous applications for the post.

“Several applications for the post of guides are pending before the university for the past two-and-a-half years. The university has not made any effort to appoint a guide and thus research programmes on management subjects were ceased indefinitely.

They cited a library facility under a recognised management institution is needed for doing research. The Institute of Management in Government (IMG) is the only institution which has a library facility and they are not allowing to do research programmes. However, it affects many students who want to do research in management subjects under Kerala University (KU). Eventually, it will affect the ranking of the university as well,” said Ramesh Kumar (name changed), an applicant for the post of guideship.

Raghunandan, a research aspirant, said he was keen to do research on a management subject under Kerala University and he only came to know about the situation only when he was about to apply for it.

“It is a shame that Kerala University is not doing any research in management over the past two years. If they cite the absence of guides as the hindrance, then why are they reluctant to appoint them? Now, we have to choose other universities for doing PhD,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai told ‘Express’ the matter had not been brought to his attention so far and he would take necessary steps after looking into the matter. “There are some criteria to become guides. Perhaps, the applicants were not eligible for the posts. I will look into the matter and will take action accordingly,” said Pillai.