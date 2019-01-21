Home States Kerala

Research in management subjects at University of Kerala come to a standstill

The University of Kerala has not made any effort to appoint a guide and thus research programmes on management subjects were ceased indefinitely.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of research guides in management subjects under the University of Kerala prompts research aspirants to choose other universities to do research programmes for the past two-and-a-half years. Reason: The apathy shown by the varsity in appointing research guides even after receiving numerous applications for the post.   

“Several applications for the post of guides are pending before the university for the past two-and-a-half years. The university has not made any effort to appoint a guide and thus research programmes on management subjects were ceased indefinitely.

They cited a library facility under a recognised management institution is needed for doing research. The Institute of Management in Government (IMG) is the only institution which has a library facility and they are not allowing to do research programmes. However, it affects many students who want to do research in management subjects under Kerala University (KU). Eventually, it will affect the ranking of the university as well,” said Ramesh Kumar (name changed), an applicant for the post of guideship.

Raghunandan, a research aspirant, said he was keen to do research on a management subject under Kerala University and he only came to know about the situation only when he was about to apply for it.

“It is a shame that Kerala University is not doing any research in management over the past two years. If they cite the absence of guides as the hindrance, then why are they reluctant to appoint them? Now, we have to choose other universities for doing PhD,” he said.  

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai told ‘Express’ the matter had not been brought to his attention so far and he would take necessary steps after looking into the matter.  “There are some criteria to become guides. Perhaps, the applicants were not eligible for the posts. I will look into the matter and will take action accordingly,” said Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Kerala research guides management subjects PhD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp