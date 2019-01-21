Jacobite Syrian Church administration in state of limbo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the elected members of the working committee not empowered to function effectively, the administration of the Jacobite Syrian Church is in limbo. Without any proper discussion, no clear mandates, decisions left pending and lack of financial details, the Church today is struggling to ensure smooth day-to-day functioning.

Sources said the working committee meeting held on Wednesday was a farce. “The meeting concluded within an hour and no major decision regarding the future proceedings of the Church was taken. Considering the present situation of the Church, there is a need to hold proper discussions and take decisions. The ill health of the Catholicos is also affecting his decision making power,” said a Church source.

The Church needs huge funds to fight the cases and resolve the issues. Already, the Jacobite faction has lost 17 churches following the Supreme Court verdict. The believers are losing hope in the committee headed by the Catholicos, said a source. “The delay in making decisions regarding the future functioning of the Church is very disappointing. People will not be silent for long; the Catholicos will have to act rather than delay,” according to Fr Varghese Kallapara, former spokesperson of the Jacobite Church.

Bishop Thomas Mor Timotheos, the new synod secretary of the Jacobite Church, said issues will be resolved soon. “There are issues in the Church, but they will be rectified soon. The issues with the Orthodox faction have to be dealt with patiently and both the parties must discuss and resolve them,” he said.

He said the Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox Church Mor Ignatius Aprem II is likely to visit Kerala in May. “Official confirmation has not been received yet, but it is learnt he will be visiting Kerala in May. It is not for any peace talks, but he has other reasons to visit the state. He is the Church head who always wanted peace between both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions. Now, with the sub-committee appointed, we hope the government can resolve the matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, elected members of the Church are left with no choice but to hope for the best. “The committee's meetings are on and we hope the Catholicos will cooperate with the working committee for Church’s smooth functioning. The Catholicos has called a meeting on January 30,” said Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Cor Episcopa, priest trustee.