Syro-Malabar Church's new rules circular burnt by irate councils

According to Joseph Varghese, vice-chairman, KCRM, the move of the Church is to silence the priests and nuns who speak out against the Church.

Syro-Malabar Church

The Church councils, in a symbolic act, jointly set ablaze the pastoral letter in front of the Bishop’s House in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Joint Christian Council (JCC) along with the Kerala Catholic Reform Movement (KCRM) and Church Act Action Council (CAAC) set on fire the pastoral letter issued by the Syro-Malabar Church in front of the Bishop’s house here on Sunday. The protest came after the letter was read out at all churches on Sunday, in order to brief the faithful on the recent guidelines issued by Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry.

The reform councils protested against the draconic guidelines laid down by the Synod, including restricting freedom of expression of priests and nuns, strict adherence to canonical laws, and the powers awarded to the Metropolitans in taking disciplinary actions against priests and nuns.

According to Joseph Varghese, vice-chairman, KCRM, the move of the Church is to silence the priests and nuns who speak out against the Church. “The freedom of expression is the fundamental right of every citizen and the Church is obstructing the voices of priests and nuns. This cannot be accepted in a democratic country,” said Joseph.

“The Church’s accusation that we are misleading the faithful is absurd,” said Indulekha Joseph, vice-chairperson, CAAC. The Synod is of the opinion that those who want to implement the Church Act is a faction which is trying to divide the Church from within. In the guise of demanding that properties of the Church be handed over to the government, they (the councils) are undermining the very existence of the Church, the Synod had remarked.

She added that by implementing the Church Act, the unilateral decisions taken by the Metropolitans will be put to an end. “All religions have their own laws framed within the existing laws of the Constitution. Christianity still functions based on the canonical laws which give supreme authority to the Metropolitans in taking action against its members as per their discretion,” said Indulekha.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal case: Leaked phone talk reveals Cardinal George Alencherry knew nun’s plight

By issuing such guidelines, the Church is attempting to silence the priests and nuns, she added.“Nobody other than spokesperson of the Church is permitted to speak on behalf of the Church. It is misleading to imply those who appear in channel discussions and air their personal views are representing the Church. Synod also appointed a Media Commission for better media management,” said Alencherry’s circular.

Strong condemnation

Kochi: The Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday condemned the burning of the circular issued by Cardinal Mar George Alenchery by a section of faithful. “The burning of the circular near the Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archbishop’s house is highly condemnable,” said Fr Paul Karen, spokesperson of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, in a release. According to him, heinous acts like these can never be endorsed.

