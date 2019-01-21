Fishermen families in Kerala grapple with loan reality, a year after cyclone Ockhi

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even a year after the Ockhi tragedy, loans left by the deceased continue to haunt dependents. Though the government transferred Rs 20 lakh to the accounts of the fishermen's families, they are still struggling to pay back the loans. "The dependents are only receiving the interest amount of Rs 20 lakh which is Rs 14, 000 per month. Most of the fishermen families have huge debts which cannot be met with the amount. If the government could give at least Rs 10 lakh directly to the dependents without putting it in the bank, it would have helped them,” said Johny Chekkitta, a social worker from Puthiyathura.

Mercy Antony, wife of Antony who passed away in the tragedy has to repay a huge debt that was left by her husband. “I've Rs 4.56 lakh loan in Indian Bank, Rs 1.55 lakh loan at Uchakkada SBI, Rs 1.5 lakh loan in the cooperative society of Matsyafed. Also, I have to pay Rs 55,000 in two Co-Operative Banks at Chowara,” said Mercy.

According to Mercy, other than these loans she has a debt of more than Rs 10 lakh to pay her neighbours and relatives which was needed to construct her house. “I met Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma regarding the loan in July 2018. She had promised me to talk to the bank officials. However, I am still receiving calls from bank officials on a monthly basis," she added.

She is staying in her half-finished house at Poonthura along with her four children. "I'm 42-years-old and not eligible to get the job that was offered by the minister. I met the minister twice regarding the issue and it went in vain," said Mercy. She is not the lone person who is suffering because of the Rs 20 lakh policy that has left the dependents in the lurch.

Celine Lawrence, wife Lawrence who died in the cyclone Ockhi tragedy from Adimalathura has to repay Rs 7 lakh as loan. "I'm receiving Rs 12, 000 per month as the interest from which I'll have to look after four children. People often come to my home asking for money and I'm unable to pay them," says Celine. Vimala Denson, wife on Denson from Poonthura has three children. She along with her children are staying in a rented house for Rs 7, 000. She has crossed 40 years and is not eligible for the job that was offered to the dependents. "The 14,000 interest that I receive is not sufficient to pay rent and to look after the studies of my children," Says Vimala.

The fishermen federations in the city have approached the department regarding the issue. According to John Mathew who is a social worker from Poonthura, the government is reluctant to give the money to the needy.

"However, the dependents can claim money for marriage or any other emergency purpose. But they will receive the money only after six or more months," said John Mathew.

LEFT IN THE LURCH