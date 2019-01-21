Home States Kerala

New Indian Express scribe bags award for Best Reporting

Merin Mariya, reporter, The New Indian Express-Thiruvananthapuram bureau, won the award for Best Reporting in the ‘Vasantholsavam’.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE reporter

TNIE reporter Merin Mariya receiving the Media Award for Best Reporting from Governor P Sathasivam at the concluding ceremony of ‘Vasantholsavam’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth and K Muraleedharan MLA are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Merin Mariya, reporter, The New Indian Express-Thiruvananthapuram bureau, won the award for Best Reporting in the ‘Vasantholsavam’. She shared the award with Sreejisha Prasannan of Metro Varthaa.

Media One reporter Kripa Narayanan won the award for Best Visual Media Reporting. Rinku Raj Mattancherril was named Best Photographer, while Club FM won for comprehensive radio coverage.

The awards were distributed by Governor P Sathasivam at the closing ceremony of ‘Vasantholsavam’, organised by the Tourism Department, at Kanakakunnu here on Sunday.

