New Indian Express scribe bags award for Best Reporting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Merin Mariya, reporter, The New Indian Express-Thiruvananthapuram bureau, won the award for Best Reporting in the ‘Vasantholsavam’. She shared the award with Sreejisha Prasannan of Metro Varthaa.

Media One reporter Kripa Narayanan won the award for Best Visual Media Reporting. Rinku Raj Mattancherril was named Best Photographer, while Club FM won for comprehensive radio coverage.

The awards were distributed by Governor P Sathasivam at the closing ceremony of ‘Vasantholsavam’, organised by the Tourism Department, at Kanakakunnu here on Sunday.