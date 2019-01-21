With Palthony paddy, farmers of Idukki rise to challenge

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: For the farmers of Anakkara in Idukki, Palthony could be a symbol — of resistance and survival.

When the devastating monsoon rains damaged all other high-yielding paddy varieties and subsequent drought dried them out, the farmers realised Palthony, confined to Anakkara (some 30 minutes’ drive from Kumily) for centuries, was far better in terms of resistance to climate vagaries as well as pest attack.

And Anakkara’s more than 100 farmers, who all own one to three acres of land, are now determined to preserve it, for themselves and posterity.

Gopinathan, a farmer who cultivates paddy in his one-acre land, told Express the history of Palthony could be traced back to centuries when paddy cultivation was evolving in the state and early settlers of Idukki too started it.

A source of joy and pride for Anakkara farmers

Gopinathan, a farmer, said: “The high-yielding varieties suddenly got a demand while the indigenous ones started getting neglected. The hybrid varieties needed more water, fertilisers and pesticides and the region found it was not sustainable. And we realised traditional forms were more suited to this soil and they could withstand the conditions better.”

The 56-year-old and his fellow farmers are not selling paddy seeds in bulk amounts outside. Anakkara that way is self-sufficient in terms of rice production and the villagers are selling it to individual customers who come at their door steps in search of top-quality seeds.

With Idukki now depending on imported rice and grappling with food inflation, cultivating paddy is a source of joy and pride as well as a sense of security for farmers like Gopinathan, who loves rice and the delicacies made of it.

Farmers of Anakkara use rivulets other than wells and borewells as a source of water. George Thomas, another farmer, said he reaps 1,500 kilograms of grains from his one-acre land, with the cost touching Rs 25,000.