Home States Kerala

With Palthony paddy, farmers of Idukki rise to challenge

Anakkara’s more than 100 farmers, who all own one to three acres of land, are determined to preserve Palthony paddy for themselves and posterity.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: For the farmers of Anakkara in Idukki, Palthony could be a symbol — of resistance and survival.

When the devastating monsoon rains damaged all other high-yielding paddy varieties and subsequent drought dried them out, the farmers realised Palthony, confined to Anakkara (some 30 minutes’ drive from Kumily) for centuries, was far better in terms of resistance to climate vagaries as well as pest attack.
And Anakkara’s more than 100 farmers, who all own one to three acres of land, are now determined to preserve it, for themselves and posterity.

Gopinathan, a farmer who cultivates paddy in his one-acre land, told Express the history of Palthony could be traced back to centuries when paddy cultivation was evolving in the state and early settlers of Idukki too started it.

A source of joy and pride for Anakkara farmers

Gopinathan, a farmer, said: “The high-yielding varieties suddenly got a demand while the indigenous ones started getting neglected. The hybrid varieties needed more water, fertilisers and pesticides and the region found it was not sustainable. And we realised traditional forms were more suited to this soil and they could withstand the conditions better.”

The 56-year-old and his fellow farmers are not selling paddy seeds in bulk amounts outside. Anakkara that way is self-sufficient in terms of rice production and the villagers are selling it to individual customers who come at their door steps in search of top-quality seeds.

With Idukki now depending on imported rice and grappling with food inflation, cultivating paddy is a source of joy and pride as well as a sense of security for farmers like Gopinathan, who loves rice and the delicacies made of it.

Farmers of Anakkara use rivulets other than wells and borewells as a source of water. George Thomas, another farmer, said he reaps 1,500 kilograms of grains from his one-acre land, with the cost touching Rs 25,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy cultivation Kerala floods Palthony Idukki farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp