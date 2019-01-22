Home States Kerala

12,453 people went missing from Kerala last year

The most number of missing cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits.

Published: 22nd January 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  About 12,453 people, including 7,530 women and 1,890 children, went missing from Kerala last year. As per the statistics prepared by the Police Department,  692 people are yet untraceable while 11,761 people could be located. As many as 11,640 man-missing cases were registered in 2018. The most number of missing cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits.

791 women, 190 children and 277 women were found missing from Thiruvananthapuram rural.  Of this, 751 women, 187 men and equal number of children were located. In Alappuzha, 930 missing cases were registered.

The least number of missing cases pertaining to women and men were registered in Wayanad. 70 men and 116 women went missing from Wayanad. Kochi city recorded the least number of child-missing case with 21 cases being registered.

