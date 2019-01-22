Home States Kerala

Air travel to get cheaper for Kerala expats?

Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department feels the cut in airfare will provide some respite to those expats who travel three to four times a year. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  There is good news for Kerala expats travelling frequently. Soon, they will be able to fly from the country to any global destination at discounted rates. Norka-Roots, a public sector undertaking of the Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) Affairs Department, has entered into negotiations in this regard with major air carriers, including Emirates, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Indigo and others.

“We will soon ink a pact with Qatar Airways. Negotiations with Emirates, Kuwait and Indigo are progressing at the right pace,” said K Varadarajan, resident vice-chairman, Norka-Roots. In August, Norka had entered into a pact with Oman Air which assured seven per cent cut in airfare for their travel to or from India. 

Varadarajan said once Norka and Qatar Airways enter into an agreement, the latter can offer NRK a 10 per cent cut in airfare, which could be availed for return flights also. “The offer can be availed by NRKs possessing the Norka-issued identity card. In our agreement with Oman Air, we didn’t have the space for bargaining. However, with Qatar Airways willing to provide a 10 per cent discount, we expect others to follow suit,” Varadarajan said.  

Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri said discussions were mainly being held with airlines offering services to Gulf countries. NRK Affairs Department feels the cut in airfare will provide some respite to those expats who travel three to four times a year. 

‘Discounted rates are not a permanent solution’
Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board chairman P T Kunhimohammed told Express, “It is known that forces of demand and supply govern airfares. Ensuring discounted rates cannot be surmised as an everlasting solution.”

“The key is to develop the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery as an international hub. This will mean arrival of more international airlines to the state, which will positively impact the fluctuating airfare, " Kunhimohammed said.

Earlier, while handling complaints on skyrocketing airfare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said travel by air was a contractual matter between the airline and the passenger and was commercial in nature.  It had also highlighted that as per the prevailing regulation, every air transport undertaking engaged in scheduled air services was free to establish tariffs having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, generally prevailing tariff and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Norka-Roots Non-Resident Keralites Oman Air Gulf air travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp