Here is why alarm bells are ringing for Kerala economy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alarm bells are ringing for Kerala economy ahead of next week’s budget with a report by Crisil Research on Monday saying it was having the highest consumer price inflation among all states, its debt overshooting the level set by the government and the economic growth at five per cent the second slowest among the 17 medium-to-big states.

The report ‘States of Growth 2.0’, which compared the states on three macroeconomic yardsticks --- growth, inflation and fiscal deficit -- has rated Kerala and Punjab as the worst performers in 2018 fiscal.

Kerala’s economy, which grew at five per cent in FY2018, is the slowest while Gujarat (11.1 per cent) andKarnataka (9.3 per cent) are the fastest growing states, it said.

The state, which is spending over 17-19 per cent on education, will benefit if funds are oriented towards other areas such as irrigation or roads, the 33-page report suggested. The state is also the top spender in health, which the other states are ignoring. “...states across the board seem to pay inadequate attention to other key areas such as health, irrigation, and housing,” the report said.

While inflation fell across all states in 2018 compared to five years ago, inter-state variation persists, with the highest consumer inflation reported in Kerala at six per cent and the lowest in Odisha (2.2).

“Inflation was high in Kerala because of rigidity in food and beverages and urban housing,” Crisil Research said, pointing out that aside from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, all states had a benign interest rate (below 4.5 per cent) in the last fiscal.

‘Kerala is under fiscal stress due to slowdown in growth’

Kerala, which has one of the worst debt ratio among the states, is facing fiscal stress due to slowdown in growth, and not due to high capital expenditure (capex). In fact, the state has the second lowest share in total capex by states at 2.4 per cent (Haryana is lowest at 2.3 per cent), said Crisil Research, in its report ‘States of growth 2.0’, released on Monday. Kerala at 9 per cent is also the lowest among all states in terms of share of capex in states’ own spending from the period FY15 to FY18.

Is fiscal stimulus leading growth in top states? Yes, the Crisil report said, adding that “interestingly, the states which had the highest GSDP growth in fiscal 2018 - Bihar and Andhra Pradesh -- also had fiscal deficit of over three per cent of GSDP.” However, converse is not true, i.e, low growing states are also experiencing fiscal stress, the report said pointing out that three slowest growing states, including Punjab and Kerala, have overshot the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) target.

The report said Haryana, Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh pooled just about 13 per cent of the total capex among the states. In contrast Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five big capex contributors, accounting for 48 per cent of the combined capex. “In recent years, states have taken over the baton from the Centre in spending, especially capex. That underscores their increasing role in investment spends,” the report said.

On the rising fiscal deficit, the report said: “Kerala’s debt ratio has been on the boil since fiscal 2013, reversing the trend of sustained reduction since FRBM adoption in 2003. But unlike its counterparts, the reason is not a rise in primary deficit, but a slowdown in growth. Primary deficit narrowed from 2.2 per cent in fiscal 2013 to 1.4 per cent in fiscal 2018, while growth dropped from 13.3 per cent to 11.3 per cent. Debt worsened from 26.7 per cent to 31.6 per cent.”