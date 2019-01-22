Home States Kerala

Balabhaskar's driver was involved in two ATM robberies: Investigators

The mystery over who was driving the car during the accident continues. While Arjun claims that Balabhaskar was behind the wheel, the violinist's wife says Arjun was driving the car.

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar. (Photo |Facebook )

The driver of late violinist Balabhaskar was involved in two criminal cases, investigators have found as the probe into his death in the accident reached its final phase.

Cops also found no discrepancies in Balabhaskar's financial deals, according to manoramaonline.com.

The investigation was ordered after the violinist's family raised doubts over his deals with a doctor friend in Palakkad. Balabhaskar's father filed a complaint over his son's death and financial transactions. 

Following this, the Attingal cops questioned the doctor and his wife. 

The couple informed the police that they had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from Balabhaskar which was repaid in time. They also submitted the transaction details regarding the deal. 

The cops are, however, suspecting Balabhaskar's driver Arjun, who is related to the doctor. There are cases registered against him at Ottapalam and Cheruthuruthy police limits, wherein he is charged with assisting two ATM robbery gangs by driving the vehicles used in the crime. 

The mystery over who was driving the car during the ill-fated accident still continues. While Arjun claims that Balabhaskar was behind the wheel, the violinist's wife says Arjun was driving the car. 

The police have maintained that the matter would be settled after the forensic team submits its report. 

