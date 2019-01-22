Home States Kerala

Rebuild Kerala: Devolpment concept gives thrust to equality

The chief minister has already made clear Rebuild Kerala would focus on building a new Kerala, rather than merely restore the state.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state moving ahead with the Rebuild Kerala initiative post flood, a proposal has come up to upgrade the widely-appreciated concept of Kerala Model of development to a Kerala Diamond Model. State Planning Board member K Ravi Raman has mooted the concept, which is a step up from the Kerala Model. While the Kerala Model stresses on growth and development, the new concept focuses on ensuring equality. 

The Kerala Diamond Model proposes to have three dimensions - resilience, egalitarianism and ethicality. 
“The Kerala Model fails to arrest inequality in society. Hence, we should step up from Kerala Model to Kerala Diamond Model, wherein the critical ingredients should be resilience, egalitarianism and ethicality. This is in addition to strengthening the four mission mode of interventions such as Haritha Keralam, Ardram, Education Rejuvenation and LIFE,” Ravi Raman told ‘Express’.

Opinion: New Kerala must be a socially responsible and enlightened state

On Monday, he presented the concept at an international seminar on ‘Alternative ways to rebuild the economic condition of the state’, organised by the Centre for Alternative Economics at the University of Kerala. The concept has received good response at the seminar. 

The chief minister has already made clear Rebuild Kerala would focus on building a new Kerala, rather than merely restore the state. Keeping in line with this concept, Ravi Raman said the Nava Keralam concept should have cultural reconfiguration of a modern welfare state. “Post-disaster Kerala has the same problems as before, save a few, but in an intensified form,” he added.  

