Forest Dept agrees to provide 50 acres to Travancore Dewaswom Board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Department has reached an in-principle agreement with Travancore Dewaswom Board to provide 50 acres of forest land around the hill shrine for the Sabarimala Master Plan.

It was agreed at a meeting held at the chamber of the Dewaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday in which top officers of Forest Department and Dewaswom Board participated.

The Forest Department also agreed to remove the huge sand deposits at the Pampa river bank after the floods. After the TDB’s use of the sand for its construction activities, the rest will be auctioned away by the Forest department.

“Yes a meeting did take place in the chamber of Dewaswom Minister and the Forest Department agreed to part with the land as part of the Sabarimala Master Plan,” said TDB member K P Sankaradas.

“Now this has to be approved by the Cabinet.”

Dewaswom Board member K P Sankara Das, Dewaswom Commissioner N Vasu, Forest and Wildlife Principal Secretary Dr V Venu, Dewaswom Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Surendra Mohan and other officers participated in the high-level meeting.