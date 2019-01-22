Home States Kerala

‘Govt backing the rioters’

After visiting Perambra, Chennithala wrote to the Chief Minister saying the government was deliberately trying to create riots in the state.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:18 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the government is supporting CPM men, who attacked Perambra Juma Masjid, by making corrections in the FIR and at the same time arresting Youth Congress and Youth League workers who protested against this.

After visiting Perambra, Chennithala wrote to the Chief Minister saying the government was deliberately trying to create riots in the state. He said the CPM branch secretary was arrested following the incident. However, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and E P Jayarajan protested against the police stand, after which the cops were forced to make corrections in the FIR that ultimately got him bail.

