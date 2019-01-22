Headload workers in Kerala to be trained as lifesavers

M S Vidyanandan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The headload workers, one of the biggest workforce in the state, are set for a big image makeover. The government is working on a project to give first aid training to the workers stationed on major roads to ensure timely assistance to accident victims. The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment, the implementing agency, said it has started the preliminary works. “The project will have the assistance of the Health Department,” V Sivankutty, KILE chairman, told Express. “Workers on the national highways and MC Road will be trained in the first phase. The training will be completed in three months,” he said.

Emergency rescue is nothing new for headload workers who have been in the forefront in times of mishaps, says Sivankutty. “It is true a section among them had brought disrepute to the entire workforce. But society has not paid attention to their yeoman service during emergencies,” he said. “In most accident cases, the passersby choose to ignore the victims while the headload workers would rush to help them. If the police or ambulance service do not turn up in time, they would take the victims to hospitals,” he said.

KILE said its work will begin with a registry of workers who would be available on the selected roads. A preliminary estimate showed at least one-fourth of the total four lakh headload workers are stationed on the national highways and the MC road, he said.

The KILE plans to approach the Health Department to provide first-aid kits to the workers’ units. Support of NGOs will also be sought. IMA (Indian Medical Association) state secretary Dr Sulphi N said the project would save thousands of lives a year if implemented properly. “The golden hour or the first hour of an accident emergency is crucial to save the victim’s life. Equipping the headload workers or staff of shops on the waysides would be a strategic move to reduce accident deaths,” he said.

Sulphi, however, raised his apprehensions as well. “The idea is brilliant. But I’m sceptical of its implementation. It should not be a one-time effort, but a long-term scheme with periodical training to the workers,” he said.

