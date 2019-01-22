Home States Kerala

Hi-tech school project of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education all set for a milestone

Kerala is poised to become the first state in the country to achieve total digital education by bringing primary schools also under its ambit well before the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As the ambitious hi-tech school project of the state government completes one year of its launch, Kerala is poised to become the first state in the country to achieve total digital education by bringing primary schools also under its ambit well before the start of the 2019-20 academic year. 

The hi-tech school project aimed at imparting Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enabled education from classes eight to 12 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 22 last year. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has implemented the prestigious project in 4,752 government and aided high schools, higher secondary as well as vocational higher secondary schools in the state. 

“The hi-tech learning in schools is facilitated though Samagra resource portal which is accessed in all hi-tech classrooms equipped with laptops, projectors, USB speakers and broadband internet connectivity in addition to the IT Labs. Through the Hi-Tech school project, KITE has provided High Speed Broadband Internet Connectivity to 4,751 schools in the state, with the exception of Tholpetty Government High School in Wayanad district, due to geographical constraints,” said K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director of KITE.

 The networking of classrooms is progressing on a war-foot basis and is scheduled for completion by the month of May. Meanwhile, mini servers in labs would also be made operational. An assessment by KITE has found that 92 per cent of teachers are effectively making use of the hi-tech facilities in their classrooms.

