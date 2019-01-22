Minister K T Jaleel has ‘blackmailed’ Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, claims Muslim Youth League leader

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Why does Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel continue in office despite serious charges of nepotism against him? If Muslim Youth League leader P K Firos is to be believed, Jaleel has ‘blackmailed’ CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that he would expose controversial appointments carried out by the CPM in other government departments if asked to quit.

The Youth League leader levelled the fresh charge against Jaleel at a press conference here on Monday.

Firos, who had earlier produced documentary evidence while raising charges of nepotism against Jaleel in connection with the appointment of the minister’s relative to a government post, said he would soon come out with evidence regarding the ‘blackmail’.

“If such a blackmail has not happened, let Kodyeri come out and deny it,” Firos said. The Youth League leader accused the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) and the Home Department headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of maintaining silence on the complaint of nepotism against Jaleel submitted by him before the anti-corruption agency.

Firos said the real motive of remaining silent on the complaint was to delay the probe and thereby avoid any adverse fallout in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Quoting an RTI reply from the VACB, Firos said the agency has admitted that no probe has begun on the complaint filed by him.

The VACB has forwarded the complaint to the Home Department. The agency also admitted in the RTI reply that no communication regarding the complaint has been received from the government. Firos asked the CPI, which had earlier boycotted a Cabinet meet demanding ouster of Thomas Chandy on land grab charges, to spell out its stand on the Jaleel nepotism issue.