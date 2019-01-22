Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala temple, disowned by in-laws, brother

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kanaka Durga, who was in the news recently for her daring entry into the Sabarimala shrine and later came under attack by her in-laws, has been thrown out of her home. The woman activist has been lodged in 'One Stop Centre', a government-run shelter home at Perinthalmanna.

She was forced to stay at the home after her brother Bharat also disowned her and told her she would not be allowed to enter his house at Areekode. She must tender an apology to the devotees of Lord Ayyappa and the Hindu community if she wants to return, said Bharat.

Kanaka Durga approached Perinthalmanna police after she was discharged from Kozhikode Government Medical College where she underwent treatment for the last few days. She was hospitalised on January 15 after she was allegedly beaten by her mother-in-law. She suffered injuries on her head and ear. The police, however, managed to take her to the nearby One Stop Centre.

ALSO READ: Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

Perinthalmanna Circle Inspector T S Binu said she had been given adequate security. Led by Perinthalmanna sub-inspector P S Manjith Lal, a 10-member police team has been deployed at the locality.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered full-time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu. While Durga was attacked by her mother-in-law, her brother Bharat Bhooshan too had come out against her. Bhooshan said she would not be allowed to enter their house at Areekode until she tendered an apology to the Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.

ALSO READ: May not start hearing in Sabarimala case till January 30 as Justice Malhotra on leave, says Supreme Court

It was in the first week of January that Kanaka Durga, along with Bindu, managed to enter the hill temple. She left home in the second week of December to attend a meeting at Thiruvananthapuram. But, on December 24, she attempted to visit Sabarimala along with Koyilandy native Bindu.

However, they were forced to abandon their trip due to strong protests from a section of devotees at Pamba and Sannidhanam. The family of Kanaka Durga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.

Kanaka Durga longing to meet children

Meanwhile, Durga is yet to react on the issue. Sources close to her said she wanted to meet her children and approached the woman protection officer asking to help enter the house and meet her children. Sources said she also plans to take legal action her against her husband.