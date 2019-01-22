Kerala government will ensure 50 per cent reservation for all three streams of KAS: AK Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will grant fifty per cent reservation for all the three streams in Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) through special recruitment drive, Law Minister AK Balan has said. He was addressing media persons on Tuesday following a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. " We will ensure that the fifty per cent reservation would be benefitted to the candidates in all the three streams. The government will amend the law if needed for the purpose. I have discussed this matter with the Chief Minister and he has given full support for it", Balan said.

Earlier, there was an apprehension that the government has not taken steps for giving reservation for the second and third streams even though the reservation is there for the first stream of direct recruitment. The first stream is for direct recruitment, the second stream is for the existing non-gazetted posts by appointing through transfers. The age limit for this is 40 years and educational qualification is a university degree while the third stream is for the existing first gazetted post by appointing through transfers. Education qualification is a university degree and the age limit is 50 years.

In the direct recruitment process, reservation policy is maintained. Last month, IUML MLA TA Ahmed Kabeer had urged the Chief Minister to leave the recruitment process fully to public service commission and to ensure reservation for all the streams in a calling attention in the legislative assembly. The Kerala Minority Commission had also urged the government to extend reservation to second and third streams. When the government has sought a legal opinion from the advocate general, it was reported that there was no need to adopt a reservation policy in two streams. However, the government had categorically decided to grant reservation for all the three streams through special recruitment.

'State govt will decide the economic ceiling'

AK Balan said it is the state's prerogative to decide about the financial ceiling for the reservation norms for the economically weaker sections in the society. " Eve though the centre has decided to implement economic reservation, we will also decide on the criteria of granting reservation to the beneficiaries in the state. We won't copy the guidelines of the centre. LDF will make a political decision in this regard soon and the front would recommend the government on how it would be implemented in the state", Balan said.

He also added that the centre has not explained the income limit for the reservation purpose. " If they come with the limit, we will decide accordingly", Balan said.

The Union government has decided to grant 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. Although aimed at reserving 10% seats in Central government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections, the quota will mainly benefit the upper castes.

'Govt will maintain the OEC list issued by the previous govt'

Balan made it clear that the Other Eligible Community (OEC) list issued by the previous government for the educational assistance for the backward community students will be maintained and the LDF government has already spent Rs 200 crore from Rs 359 crore for the grant. " We will remove anyone who is the OEC list and we will ensure educational benefits to all in the list", he said.