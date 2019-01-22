Home States Kerala

Kerala trains win honour for cleanliness

Kerala trains bagged twin honours in a first-of-its-kind cleanliness survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Railways.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala trains bagged twin honours in a first-of-its-kind cleanliness survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Railways. KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Intercity Express (Train number 12677/78) came first among 20 Intercity Express trains in the country. It scored 789 out of 1,000 marks.  Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express (Train no. 12075/76) has emerged second among the 19 Jan Shatabdi trains. The train scored 766 marks out of 1,000.

Southern Railway bagged the highest score for non-premium trains.

The rankings were announced in the first-ever third party cleanliness assessment survey of 209 trains conducted by the Railway Ministry. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was entrusted with the task of carrying out the assessment and two professional agencies for assessment of observation, audit and passenger feedback on running trains. 
 

