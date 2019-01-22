More domestic, international services from Kannur International Airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five airlines announced new domestic and international flights from the Kannur International Airport at a meeting of airline CEOs convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday. Low-cost airline IndiGo will start operations to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hubli and Goa, starting January 25. It will launch a service connecting Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram by March-end. Services to Kuwait and Doha will be started in March and those to Jeddah and Dammam in two months.

GoAir representatives said the airline would start a Mascot flight. It also plans to start flights connecting Kannur with Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The SpiceJet representatives said the airline would start services to Bangalore and Chennai.

Air India Express will start services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat by March, its CEO K Shyam Sundar said. At present, Air India Express operates services to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Doha from Kannur. He also promised to explore the possibility of launching a Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight.

AI fares to go down

In response to a request by the Chief Minister, Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola said that flight fares from Kannur would be reduced. The Chief Minister, in his opening address, had pointed out that the AI was charging exorbitant rates for flights from Kannur when compared to nearby airports.

Five IndiGo flights from Jan 25

Airport near Sabarimala

The airport project near Sabarimala is under the active consideration of the government, Pinarayi said. Consultant for the airport project, Louis Berger Consulting Pvt Ltd has submitted the techno-economic feasibility report. The government also considers setting up of air strips at Bekal in Kasargod, Idukki and Wayanad. He urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to grant sanction for foreign airlines and wide-bodied aircraft for cargo transport from Kannur.

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey, Joint Secretary Usha Padhee, Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Transport and Civil Aviation Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal addressed the meeting. Representatives of 10 domestic companies and twelve international companies attended the meeting.