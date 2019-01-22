Pinarayi writes to Palaniswami on damaged rice matter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi Palaniswami seeking steps to prevent rice, damaged in the recent floods, coming back to the market. In his letter, based on media reports, Pinarayi said the state Civil Supplies Corporation had taken measures to prevent use of damaged rice.

The damaged rice was given to Syrus Traders in Ernakulam. There are reports that sacks of damaged rice have been sent from here to an agency in Trichy, from where they will be sent to Coimbatore.